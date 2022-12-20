Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.

While on his wife Kelly’s podcast, The Morning After With Kelly Stafford, she asked him whether he was retiring and he set the record straight.

“A lot of people are asking this, which I already know the answer to, are you retiring?” Kelly asked.

“Oh, no,” Stafford responded.

Stafford has been on the injured reserve list since Dec. 3 with a spinal cord contusion. Even before that, he hadn’t played since Week 11 after he was diagnosed with a neck injury and placed in concussion protocol for the second time in a month after a hit to the head against the Saints.

It’s unclear whether Stafford, 34, would return from IR given his team’s 4–10 record, so his season is likely over. But from the sounds of things, his career still has at least one more chapter to go in 2023.