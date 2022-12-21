Cardinals Rule Colt McCoy Out, Trace McSorley in Line to Start vs. Bucs

The Cardinals officially ruled out quarterback Colt McCoy for Sunday night’s game vs. the Buccaneers as he is still recovering from his concussion.

The backup Arizona quarterback left last Sunday’s 24–15 loss to the Broncos during the third quarter after it was determined he suffered a concussion. He was injured while running on a third-and-one play.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is expected to start in McCoy’s place. He’s appeared in three games this season, with his most recent being last Sunday after McCoy left the game early. McSorley finished with 7-of-15 completions for 95 yards and two interceptions.

McCoy has started in three games this season when starter Kyler Murray was hurt. Murray is already out for the season after he tore his ACL on Dec. 12 during the team’s 27–13 loss to the Patriots. He missed games in Week 10 and 11 due to a hamstring injury.

When Murray was announced to be out for the season, the Cardinals signed Vikings practice squad quarterback David Blough to their roster. Blough is expected to serve as backup to McSorley on Sunday night.

The Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention.