ESPN reporter Jenna Laine apologized via Twitter on Wednesday night after she and other reporters faced criticism for an awkward exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. She also apologized for her initial defense of posting video of the exchange and her explanation of her actions afterwards.

In the video Laine posted on Twitter, Bernard attempted to leave the locker room without answering questions from media members and it resulted in some back and forth. Reporters wanted to ask him about a botched fake punt attempt where he appeared to be unaware his team was running the play when the direct snap caught him by surprise, resulting in a fumble.

According to Laine, Bernard said, “Oh now you guys want to talk to me.” One reporter can be heard asking, “What have you done for us to talk to you about all year?” Bernard only has played in five games this season due to an ankle injury, and Laine could be heard saying, “You were injured all year!” Players who are on injured reserve are not made available to reporters, she later said in a tweet while also explaining that she posted the video because she wanted to be transparent and to share what an NFL locker room is like for a team like the Buccaneers.

In her statement, Laine said she apologized to Bernard first and said there was “no benefit” in posting the video and that they caught Bernard in a “vulnerable moment.”

In the video, Bernard can be heard asking, “Can I go to my family that I have outside?” One reporter can be heard responding, “You can. Just don’t say we didn’t talk to you all year.” Several other reporters posted videos of the exchange on Twitter.

Eventually, Bernard agreed to take questions but repeated the same response over and over again when asked about his fumble on the fake punt attempt. Coach Todd Bowles said Bernard was aware it was a fake.

“Miscommunication, that’s all it was on my part,” Bernard said. “I take complete fault for that.”

When reporters asked if he knew it was fake or whether the team had practiced the play, he repeatedly said, “It was all me.”