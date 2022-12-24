The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley.

The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro Bowl at his position, according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Huntley would slide in immediately behind the third alternate, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, for whom Huntley has started in the last two weeks. Jackson, followed hypothetically by Huntley, would move on to the Pro Bowl roster in the event any of the conference’s top three quarterbacks—the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Bills' Josh Allen and the Bengals' Joe Burrow—do not participate.

The Utah product has played in just four games this season, in which he has completed 70.3% of his passes but has thrown for no touchdowns against two interceptions.

According to Schefter, the prospect of Baltimore placing two quarterbacks on the Pro Bowl roster “is believed [to potentially] be a league first.”

Huntley is currently scheduled to start for the Ravens on Saturday at home against the Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.