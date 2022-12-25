Cardinals’ JJ Watt Unveils ‘Jingle All the Way’ Custom Cleats

Christmas doesn't come often in the NFL. The league has played just 24 games on Christmas Day entering 2022, so opportunities for NBA-like holiday customizations are few and far between.

Nonetheless, Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt got into the seasonal spirit Sunday, donning cleats paying homage to the 1996 Christmas comedy Jingle All The Way in Arizona's prime-time matchup against the Buccaneers.

“Ted! Put that cookie down! Now!” Watt tweeted, referencing a line directed from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Howard to Phil Hartman’s Ted in the movie. He added the hashtag, “#ItsTurboTime,” a reference to the movie’s iconic Turbo Man action figure.

Watt’s teams have played a pair of Christmas games during his career, but the future Hall of Famer has been absent for both due to injury. The Steelers beat the Texans 34–6 on Christmas 2017 while Watt rehabbed a tibial plateau fracture, and the Colts defeated the Cardinals 22–16 on Christmas ’21 with Watt out due to a shoulder injury.