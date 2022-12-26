After playing a key role in Tampa Bay’s 19–16 overtime victory at Arizona on Sunday night and drawing praise from starting quarterback Tom Brady, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette tweeted that he’s nursing a foot injury.

Fournette’s tweet took aim at critics who have suggested that the former No. 4 overall pick has lost a step.

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc.” Fournette posted. “Y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week [and] can barely push off my foot, but through the Grace of God I’m going to keep proving y’all wrong #BucsWin.”

A Lisfranc injury involves a bone fracture or torn ligaments in the middle of the foot. Fournette deleted the tweet shortly after posting it Monday morning.

The Tampa Bay running back accounted for 162 yards from scrimmage in Sunday night’s win, which included a pivotal 44-yard catch on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive. For the season, Fournette boasts 640 rushing yards, 500 receiving yards and six total touchdowns.

Fournette and the Bucs (7–8) can clinch the NFC South title and the No. 4 playoff seed in the conference with a victory at home next Sunday against the Panthers (6-9).