The Eagles aren’t sure if quarterback Jalen Hurts will be ready to start on Sunday against the Saints as he recovers from a sprained shoulder injury suffered last week versus the Bears.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said Monday that Hurts will try to return Sunday in order to help the Eagles’ earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed and an accompanying first-round playoff bye.

“Had they beaten the Cowboys, I would say there’s no chance we were going to see Jalen Hurts this weekend against these New Orleans Saints,” Rapoport said on Monday’s Good Morning Football. “But, the Eagles didn’t win, so now they need to win. They need to get the No. 1 seed, still want to get a bye. It’s all out there for them. Jalen Hurts is going to push to play this week. … Still up in the air about whether or not he goes. I’m just saying there’s at least a chance.”

Since the Eagles lost to the Cowboys 40–34 on Saturday, their lead atop the NFC standings decreased to just one game over the Vikings. In Hurts’s place, backup Gardner Minshew completed 24 of 40 pass attempts for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.