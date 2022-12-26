The NFL is evaluating Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for a possible fine after his low hit on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during Saturday’s game, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jones is not facing a possible suspension, though.

The play in question happened after an apparent fumble, when Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt came up with the football. On the return, Jones can be seen dropping to the turf in front of Apple’s legs. The fumble ultimately was called back due to a penalty, but Jones is starting to build a reputation as a dirty player, and Apple didn’t hesitate to agree with that notion after the low hit.

“Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me,” Apple said, per NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that befor., I’ve seen it.”

Last year, Jones caught heat when cameras showed him grabbing Panthers defensive end Brian Burns’s ankle and trying to twist it. Earlier this year, he appeared to kick Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide. Jones wasn’t punished for either instance.