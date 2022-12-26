Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Jones was one of several players in pursuit of Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt, who recovered what was thought to have been a fumble. The play was overturned and ruled incomplete.

Pats wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was chasing after Pratt after his recovery, while Apple was sprinting toward Thornton to block him. As he was chasing after Thornton, Jones hit Apple low to impede him from his would-be block on Thornton.

Jones addressed the play during his weekly radio spot with WEEI in Boston on Monday.

“I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way to stop him from slowing down Tyquan [Thornton], who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said. “So just kind of went down in front of him, trying to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. It’s a split-second decision and there’s a lot that goes into it.

“You’re out there trying to compete, it’s a physical game. So just trying to help the team win. I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. So there’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play … nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback that that’s what [the defense is intending to do]. I get hit a lot too, we’re all out there playing hard. It’s just part of the game.”

This is not the first time Jones has faced criticism and has been labeled as a “dirty” player. The Patriots quarterback twisted the ankle of Carolina pass rusher Brian Burns during a game last season and appeared to kick Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin earlier this year after sticking his leg up during a slide.

Despite these instances, Jones has not been fined by the NFL in his two seasons in the league.