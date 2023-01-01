Eagles DE Josh Sweat Taken to Hospital With Neck Injury

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transferred to a local hospital Sunday with a neck injury, the team said. He has movement in all of his extremities and he was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

The scary injury occurred in Sunday’s game against the Saints, when Sweat was trying to make a tackle on a run up the middle. He put his head down for the collision but appeared to make the hit awkwardly. He then fell to the ground and stopped moving, leading training staff to put him on a stretcher and cart him off the field.

The entire Philadelphia team took the field to support Sweat as he was being carted off. The home crowd also gave him an ovation.

He then was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sweat, 25, was selected to his first Pro Bowl last year and continued that level of play this year. He has tallied 11 sacks and 40 tackles this season without missing a game.