Five NFL Teams That Could Draft Alabama QB Bryce Young

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young declared for the NFL draft on Monday, and now it’s a waiting game to see which team gets the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Young just finished his junior year with the Tide and is coming off a Sugar Bowl MVP performance in his team’s 45–20 win over Kansas State on Saturday. He registered 3,328 passing yards with 32 touchdown passes and just five interceptions in 12 games this season. Last season, he compiled 4,872 passing yards with 47 touchdown passes and seven interceptions and was named AP Player of the Year in addition to winning the Heisman.

Numerous NFL teams surely would love the chance to acquire Young, but there can only be one. Here are five teams that could draft him.

Houston currently is poised to get the No. 1 pick in the draft thanks to its 2–13–1 record going into Week 18. Even if the Bears (3-13) wind up securing the No. 1 pick, the Texans still could get Young because Chicago already has its quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. Devoid of a franchise quarterback after trading away Deshaun Watson, the Texans are an easy favorite to get their rebuild going with Young at the helm of the offense.

Thanks to the Seahawks’ blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Seattle will have Denver’s first-round draft pick. As it stands now, they could select Young with the third pick while the Broncos sit at 4–11. Geno Smith has enjoyed a breakout year for the Seahawks, but with him entering free agency this offseason at age 32, they might not be able to pass on Young if he were to fall to them.

Indianapolis is also in the running for a starting quarterback after a year in which there were no answers under center. The team traded for Matt Ryan last offseason but things never materialized for the 37-year-old veteran. Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles also provided little success. Ryan is still under contract for next season, which could provide an option should the Colts draft Young but want him to start the season on the bench.

Detroit currently is poised to make the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft thanks to the 2021 trade with the Rams that netted them several first-round draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff has been playing well for Detroit this season, but he’s only under contract through 2024. If a standout such as Young is available, the Lions may have to pull the trigger. Detroit could pair Young with former college teammate Jameson Williams, whom the team drafted last year, and form a dangerous tandem for years to come.

This is the most unlikely—and surely the wildest—scenario of the five. Las Vegas is currently 6–9 and currently sits at the No. 9 pick. It’s unlikely that Young falls that far, so the Raiders almost certainly would have to trade up for a chance at Young. That said, the Raiders reportedly are looking to trade incumbent Derek Carr.