Colts QB Nick Foles Ruled Out vs. Giants With Rib Injury

Colts quarterback Nick Foles was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s game vs. the Giants with a rib injury.

Foles, who started for the second time this season in the Week 17 tilt, was sacked by Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the second quarter. The quarterback remained on the ground while Thibodeaux celebrated the sack by making fake snow angels on the field.

The Super Bowl LII champion walked to the sidelines before being carted off the field for further evaluation. In the second half, Foles was officially ruled out while quarterback Sam Ehlinger took over.

In the blowout loss, Foles completed 8-of-13 pass attempts for 81 yards and one interception, which turned into a 52-yard touchdown for New York. The team was down 21–3 when he left the field.



Last weekend in the 20–3 loss to the Chargers, Foles was sacked a career-high seven times. The Colts are already eliminated from the playoffs, and it is unclear if Foles will be available to play in the team’s final game of the season next weekend vs. the Texans.