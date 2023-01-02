MMQB Week 17: Giants Say Playoffs, Brock Purdy Wins Again, Joe Burrow Looks Like Tom Brady
Welcome to Week 17 of the NFL season here at The MMQB.
Finally the Giants Can Say ‘Playoffs’ Again
Albert Breer speaks to first-year coach Brian Daboll about a team meeting before the clincher, and how the turnaround in New York came to be.
Three Deep: ‘It’s Not All Brock Purdy Saving the Day’ for the 49ers
Albert Breer talks to Brock Purdy about experiencing a bunch of firsts in a comeback win over the Raiders. Plus, he talks to Geno Smith about why the Jets were just another opponent and Marvin Jones about the belief they have in Jacksonville.
Ten Takeaways: As Bengals Face Bills, Burrow ‘Looks Like Tom Brady’ When He First Started Rolling
Ahead of a huge Bengals-Bills game, front-office execs compare Joe Burrow to Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Plus, more on Derek Carr’s benching, J.J. Watt’s retirement, Kenny Pickett’s dramatics and all the Week 17 action.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: The Packers Are a Fun Story, But That Doesn’t Make Them Real Contenders
Conor Orr: Giants Clinch Playoff Spot and Deserve Credit for Organizational Shift With Brian Daboll
Week 17 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
