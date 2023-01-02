The Titans will stick with Josh Dobbs as the team’s starting quarterback for the de facto AFC South title game Saturday against the Jaguars, coach Mike Vrabel said Monday.

Dobbs started this past Thursday against the Cowboys while Ryan Tannehill was sidelined after ankle surgery. Dobbs just signed with the Titans off the Lions’ practice squad less than two weeks prior.

Though the Titans (7-9) lost to Dallas, 27–13, Dobbs apparently did enough to prove to Vrabel that he was worthy of keeping the job over rookie third-round draft pick Malik Willis. The 27-year-old Dobbs completed 20 of his 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

A four-year player in college at Tennessee, Dobbs has played in a total of seven NFL games since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Steelers. Prior to this season, he had thrown just 17 passes, completing 10, for a total of 45 career passing yards in those brief stints on the field.

Now with one career start under his belt, Dobbs will line up behind center against the 8–8 Jaguars for a game in which the winner will clinch the AFC South title and a playoff spot. Jacksonville has been on a tear in recent weeks, winning its last four games. Meanwhile, Tennessee is headed in the opposite direction, having lost six straight.

Kickoff for the AFC South finale is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.