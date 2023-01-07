Cameron Jordan Says ’No Amount of Money’ Would Draw Him to Browns

To borrow from Major League: cross Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan off the Browns' future target list, then.

With New Orleans limping to the finish line of a disappointing season, Jordan was asked by a fan whether he’d be willing to join Cleveland—presumably as a replacement for disillusioned Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Jordan responded by making his feelings about the Forest City abundantly clear.

"After playing there two games ago… it affirmed my previous notions… No amount of money could get me there," Jordan tweeted, underlining the point with three sick-face emojis.

Jordan is contractually tied to the Saints through the end of the 2023 season.

The Browns, never a particularly stellar free-agent destination, already had several strikes against them before Jordan's tweet. The seven-time Pro Bowler is a Chandler, Az. native and played collegiately at California, neither of which carry close ties to the Great Lakes region.

Most recently, New Orleans defeated Cleveland 17–10 in Arctic conditions at First Energy Stadium on Christmas Eve. Temperature at kickoff was six degrees, making it the second-coldest home game in Browns history. Stay warm, Cameron.