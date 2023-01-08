Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates, per Report

Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league.

The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions through the 2027 season last offseason. Since then, the team has gone 4-12, and Keim has taken an indefinite leave of absence to address a health issue. According to Rapoport, Keim is “unlikely to return” as general manager. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson currently share Keim’s duties.

If Arizona were to fire Kingsbury, Rapoport names former Saints head coach Sean Payton and current Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph as possible replacements. Hiring Payton would require striking a deal with New Orleans, which maintains his rights, while the team could simply promote Joseph.

What makes this decision more complicated is the injury to Kyler Murray, as the quarterback is not expected to be healthy until the middle of next season after tearing his ACL.

In four years as head coach, Kingsbury has led Arizona to a 28-36-1 record with one playoff appearance. No matter what happens on Sunday, Arizona will finish this year with its worst record in the Kingsbury era.