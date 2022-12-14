Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is reportedly taking an indefinite leave of absence for an unknown health-related reason, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers.

It’s unclear at this time if Keim will be absent for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals (4–9) are three-and-a-half games behind the Giants and Commanders, who are both 7-5-1, for an NFC playoff spot and have lost their last three games. It’s been a tumultuous week for the Cardinals after the team lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the season due to a torn ACL he suffered Monday in a 27–13 loss to the Patriots, which marked their 12th loss in their last 13 home games.

Keim has worked for the Cardinals since 1999 and has served as the general manager since 2013.