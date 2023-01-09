In addition to requesting permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, the Broncos also are seeking permission to interview Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their vacant head coaching position, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The request to interview Morris is interesting, given that there are questions surrounding Sean McVay’s future in Los Angeles. McVay is not in danger of being fired after his first losing season in Los Angeles. But much like last offseason following the team’s Super Bowl LVI win, he plans to take some time to evaluate his future and whether or not he wants to continue coaching in 2023 and beyond.

If McVay does choose to step away from coaching and potentially enter broadcasting, Morris is expected to be a strong candidate to take over for him.

Morris was instrumental in helping the Rams win the Super Bowl last season. Despite a rash of injuries this season, Los Angeles ranked near the middle of the pack (19th) in total defense.

Morris boasts head coaching experience from three seasons in Tampa Bay and 11 games as Atlanta’s interim coach in 2020.

Morris may not be able to wait on a McVay decision though, as the Broncos have made it clear he is a priority interview in their coaching search. He joins Quinn and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh among reported candidates for the open position.