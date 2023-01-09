The Titans’ offseason revamp began in earnest on Monday after the club announced it would not retain offensive coordinator Todd Downing and three other assistant coaches.

Downing, who was promoted to the position in January 2021, will not return to the team in ’23 along with offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier. Downing departs the franchise four years after joining coach Mike Vrabel’s staff as tight ends coach in 2019; Carter, Midget and Frazier joined the Titans in ’18, ’20 and ’21, respectively.

“I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee,” Vrabel said in a statement, per the team’s official website. “Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff.”

Monday’s moves signal the continuation of owner Amy Adams Strunk’s vision to restructure Tennessee’s staff after the team struggled mightily to close the 2022 season. The decision to move on from Downing also comes just over a month after the Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons.

Downing’s last season with the Titans saw its fair share of woes both on and off the field. On Nov. 17, shortly after a Week 11 home win over the Packers on Thursday Night Football, Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding in Williamson County in Tennessee.

Downing re-joined the team shortly after posting bond two hours following his arrest and ultimately didn’t miss a game after Vrabel opted to stick with him for the remainder of the season.

On the field, the Titans offense struggled to find a groove as Downing again centered the offensive heavily around star running back Derrick Henry. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill dealt with nagging ankle injuries that eventually cost him the last three games, forcing Downing to turn to a combination of rookie Malik Willis and veteran Josh Dobbs. The Titans would ultimately finish the season ranked 30th in total yards (296.8) and 28th in points per game (17.5).

As for the Titans, it remains to be seen where the team will turn next as they look for a third OC in as many seasons. The 2022 campaign looked promising for Tennessee as it began with a 7–3 record. However, the team would stunningly finish the year 7–10 after going on a seven-game losing streak—including a loss to the Jaguars (9–8) in Week 18 with the AFC South title on the line.