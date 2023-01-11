Micah Parsons Appears Confident Cowboys Will Reach Super Bowl

It only took Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons one year to become one of the NFL’s most fearsome defensive players, and one tweet Wednesday afternoon might just turn him into a 21st-century Joe Namath.

It all started with a Front Office Sports tweet outlining the Pro Bowl Games skills competitions, which will include events such as dodgeball, precision passing and best catch. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill lamented the event’s lack of a fastest man competition, calling it “boring.”

The NFL’s account replied and tagged Hill and Parsons, who competed in a 40-yard dash event at last year’s Pro Bowl. “Should we run it back?” the league asked.

Parsons boldly responded, "Sorry ima be in Bowl but in [sic] confident [Hill] will hold it down for me in my absence!”

With Dallas facing an arduous road to the Super Bowl beginning with a tough wild-card matchup at the Buccaneers on Monday night, Parsons’s tweet raised eyebrows. Still, his audacious declaration added his name to a long list of NFL players who have guaranteed big victories successfully and unsuccessfully since Namath willed the Jets to victory in Super Bowl III.

As for Miami—seemingly written off by Parsons in his implication that Hill will be in Las Vegas on Feb. 5—a difficult wild-card game against the Bills without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looms.