The NFL playoffs are officially here! It took until the season’s last game to finalize the postseason field, but the Seahawks snuck in after Green Bay’s loss to the Lions to set our playoff bracket. The Chiefs and Eagles are already on to the divisional round after earning the top seed in AFC and NFC, respectively, but the other six spots remain up for grabs. This weekend’s action should be tons of fun. Here’s a look at which game’s tickets are most in-demand, using data from SI Tickets.

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jan. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $762

The Bucs handled the Cowboys 19–3 in Dallas in Week 1. Since, these teams have had relatively opposite paths, with the Cowboys climbing near the top of the NFC at one point and the Bucs finishing under .500 but still winning a terrible NFC South. Still, it’s hard to count out a team with Tom Brady at quarterback in the playoffs, and Brady will begin his quest for an eighth Super Bowl ring (and second in Tampa) Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have more than 25 years of playoff heartbreak to overcome. Dallas hasn’t clinched the NFC since its Super Bowl–winning 1995 team, despite making the playoffs 11 times since then. Is this finally the year Dak Prescott & company break through? The Cowboys defense has struggled down the stretch, which could hold them back from making a Super Bowl push.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $511

Two of the sport’s brightest young quarterbacks make their postseason debuts in this Saturday-night showdown. The Chargers rode third-year QB Justin Herbert to four wins in the season’s final five games to punch a ticket to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. Meanwhile, Jacksonville completed an impressive in-season turnaround behind second-year QB Trevor Lawrence to win the AFC South just one year after the Jags had the NFL’s worst record.

This matchup should be intriguing: Herbert ranked second in the NFL in pass yards, while the Jaguars were in the bottom five of the NFL in pass defense. But Jacksonville comes in with tons of momentum, winner of five straight and hosting a playoff game for the first time in five years. Duval County should be rocking for this one, as the Jags hope to keep a storybook season going for at least another week.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 15, 8:15 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $504

Two outstanding teams from the AFC North face off in this Sunday night clash. The Bengals begin their chase to repeat as AFC champions and enter the playoffs red-hot, winners of eight straight games after just a 4–4 start to the season. In that stretch, Joe Burrow has thrown 18 touchdown passes compared to just six interceptions, once again solidifying his status as one of the league’s best quarterbacks.

On the other side, Baltimore has QB questions. Lamar Jackson has been sidelined since early December with a knee injury, and it will take an “uphill battle” for him to suit up this week. Meanwhile, backup Tyler Huntley sat in Week 18 with shoulder tendonitis, leaving the Ravens with third-string QB Anthony Brown. Even if he’s not 100%, having Jackson back would be a major boon for the Ravens’ offense with a star like Burrow on the other side.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $454

No team enters the playoffs hotter than the 49ers, who turned their season around from 3–4 to 13–4 with 10 straight wins to enter the playoffs. Their first postseason test comes against their NFC West rival Seahawks, who snuck into the playoffs after beating the Rams in overtime and getting some help from the Lions in Week 18. Few would have anticipated Geno Smith leading Seattle to a playoff berth, and now they get a crack at Brock Purdy and the Niners to extend their season.

San Francisco won both matchups between these teams this season, triumphing 27–7 in the Bay Area in Week 2 before taking down the Seahawks in Seattle 21–13 in Week 15. The common denominator: The Niners’ defense has been stingy, allowing fewer than 300 total yards per game and forcing four total turnovers in the two games this season. But the playoffs can be a different animal, especially with both QBs making their first career postseason starts. This should be fun.

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings, Jan. 15, 4:30 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $401

Minnesota’s 13–4 record comes with a caveat: 11 of those 13 wins came by one score, and all four losses came by two scores or more. That’s how, remarkably, the Vikings enter the postseason with a -3 point differential despite their gaudy win-loss record. That said, winning close games is a great skill to have in the postseason, and we’ll see if Minnesota has more one-score magic in it this week against the Giants.

When these teams met on Christmas Eve, Minnesota won 27–24 on a game-winning 61-yard field goal by Greg Joseph as time expired. If we get a game as competitive as that one this weekend, we’re in for a treat. The Giants are trying to extend their time in the playoffs after finishing over .500 for the first time since 2016 in Brian Daboll’s first season as coach.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Average Ticket Price per SI Tickets: $373

The two regular season meetings between these two AFC East rivals were incredible to watch, arguably two of the best games of the NFL season. Miami beat Buffalo in Week 3 in a 21–19 thriller, then the Bills won a back-and-forth affair in December on a last-second field goal. What’s in store for the teams’ third matchup?

The big question looming over this showdown is who the Dolphins will turn to at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for this week, while Teddy Bridgewater is coming off a dislocated finger that caused him to miss Week 18. Miami had to turn to rookie Skylar Thompson in a must-win game. The Dolphins pulled out a victory but mustered just 11 points, a total that likely won’t be enough to beat Josh Allen and the Bills. It will be especially hard on the road in Buffalo in front of one of the NFL’s best fan bases, who will surely turn out in droves no matter the weather for this one.