After bodycam footage of Odell Beckham Jr.’s airplane altercation in November was released by Miami-Dade police this week, the free-agent wide receiver took to social media to respond to critics following the incident.

“Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting,” Beckham tweeted. “[Everybody] got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All you can do is know who you truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs, there’s always [gonna be] a little bit left over.”

The free-agent wide receiver was evaluated by flight crew and police after Beckham appeared to be dozing in and out of consciousness, when flight attendants asked him to buckle his seatbelt on a flight bound for Los Angeles.

When Beckham became agitated with crew members, they chose to deplane all passengers, including Beckham, before the plane could leave Miami for L.A.

Beckham was not charged with a crime in the incident, but it became a distraction as he was evaluating the free-agency landscape. The altercation with crew and passengers on the flight came as Beckham was taking visits with plans to sign with a contender before the playoffs.

While the Cowboys, Giants and Bills were among the interested teams, Beckham ultimately chose not to sign with a team as he continues to rehabilitate the ACL he tore in last year’s Super Bowl win with the Rams.