Tom Brady Asked About Reports Linking Him to Dolphins, Raiders

As Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady approaches free agency this offseason for just the second time in his Hall of Fame career, the rumor mill is once again firing on all cylinders regarding the playing future of the Tampa Bay quarterback.

Brady signed with the Buccaneers after two decades with the Patriots in early 2020, and immediately won Tampa Bay a Super Bowl. As he comes to the conclusion of his third season with the Bucs, reports are linking him elsewhere if he continues to play, including the Raiders and Dolphins.

When asked about reports linking him to other teams in free agency, Brady played it coy in his Friday press conference with reporters.

“What’s the question?” Brady said with a smirk when a reporter mentioned that he was linked to the Raiders and Dolphins.

When asked what to make of the rumors, Brady brushed the question off.

“I don’t know. You guys gotta write something new every day. I just wake up, show up and try to do my job.”

After briefly retiring last offseason, Brady has promised not to rush into any decisions once this season is done. If he wants to keep playing, and Tampa Bay wants him back, there is certainly a good chance he could return. If he wants to look elsewhere though, there’s no doubt he’d have no shortage of suitors as he continues to play at a high level.