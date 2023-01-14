Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have emerged as the main coaching candidates the Broncos are considering, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Each candidate is coming from a completely different background and circumstance—making it an interesting candidate pool to say the least.

Payton retired from coaching after the 2021 season but is still under contract with the Saints. If he were to want to coach for another squad, the Saints would be looking for a first-round draft pick in return, per NFL Network. The Broncos, Texans and the Cardinals were all granted permission by the Saints to interview Payton, per an earlier report from Rapoport.

According to a Tuesday report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh interviewed virtually with Denver on Monday and the conversation lasted over two hours. The Wolverines coach released a statement saying, “I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023,” but things remain uncertain as he reportedly continues to show interest in returning to the NFL.

Quinn has been with Dallas since 2021, but before that, he coached the Falcons from 2015 to ’21. He was one of their top candidates last year before the Broncos went with Nathaniel Hackett. The first-time head coach was fired when the team was 4–11 and they would eventually finish 5–12.