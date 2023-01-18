It appears a fourth team is in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes. According to ESPN’s Diana Russini, the former Saints coach and Panthers owner David Tepper will meet Friday in Manhattan.

Payton confirmed on Monday he would be speaking with Carolina, the Broncos and the Texans sometime during the week, and he reportedly interviewed with Houston that same day. Though Payton retired after the 2021 season, he is under contract through the ’24 season, meaning teams need to request permission from the Saints to interview him for their vacancies.

Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the season. Tepper reportedly had a conversation with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh before the school’s president announced on Monday Harbaugh was staying with the program.

The Panthers finished 2022 with a 7–10 record under interim coach Steve Wilks—who will also likely get some consideration for the job. As it stands now, the only team with a coaching position available that doesn’t appear to be connected to Payton is the Colts.

Since stepping away from coaching, Payton has worked as an NFL analyst for Fox.