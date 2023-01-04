Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason.

Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s coaching vacancy and, naturally, rumors swirled. But the Wolverines coach addressed his future with the program and it sounds like he’s leaning one way.

“Although no one knows the future, I think I will be coaching Michigan next year,” Harbaugh told Queen City News.

Kunkel also initially reported that it was not an interview and that the team’s coaching search won’t formally start until after the season. Harbaugh reportedly liked the Panthers’ roster and loved the opportunity, though.

According to a Sunday report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Broncos are also “doing homework” on Harbaugh ahead of their own coaching search. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Denver already has reached out to Harbaugh to inform him of the team’s interest in discussing the job.

Harbaugh, 59, had a 44-19-1 record as the 49ers’ coach from 2011 to ’14 and led the organization to the NFC championship game three times. He also guided San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII in the ’12 season.

He started his tenure as the Wolverines’ coach in 2015 and has a 74–25 record at his alma mater. Michigan went 13–1 this season, culminating with Saturday’s 51–45 loss in the College Football Playoff semifinals to TCU. He interviewed for the Vikings’ coaching job last year and subsequently said he wouldn’t consider returning to the NFL again.