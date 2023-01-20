Damar Hamlin Spokesperson Details Long Recovery Ahead for Bills Safety

Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital last week following his medical emergency in Cincinnati, and has been able to be around teammates occasionally as the Bills practice. However, he wasn’t able to attend Buffalo’s game vs. the Dolphins on Sunday, as his recovery is still not over.

On Friday, Hamlin’s friend and business partner Jordon Rooney, who has served as a family spokesperson in recent weeks, detailed where the safety stands with his rehab after being discharged.

“Despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery,” Rooney said, via ESPN’s Coley Harvey. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily. He’s upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin has been able to visit the team “almost daily” as he tries to develop a new routine. Right now, McDermott said Hamlin is just trying to find himself again and not worry about team preparation.

Buffalo plays Cincinnati this week in the divisional round, the first time these two teams will meet since their game was suspended and then canceled, as a result of Hamlin’s medical emergency. It is unclear whether Hamlin will be in the building, but he is sure to be watching one way or another.