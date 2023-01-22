Bucs’ Tom Brady Fined for Trying to Trip Cowboys’ Malik Hooker

The NFL issued Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady a $16,444 fine for unnecessary roughness during Monday’s wild-card round playoff game against the Cowboys, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The discipline comes after Brady came under fire for what some fans deemed to be a dirty tackle on Dallas safety Malik Hooker during the third quarter of the Cowboys’ 31–14 win. On the play, Hooker had recovered a Chris Godwin fumble and began to advance the ball. He eventually was brought down by Bucs receiver Julio Jones, but during the return Brady appeared to slide in an attempt to tackle the Dallas defender.

The fumble call was overturned, but Brady’s soccer-style tackle attempt left a lasting impression on those who were watching the NFC playoff tilt.

Brady wasn’t the only Buccaneers player retroactively punished for his role in trying to bring Hooker to the ground. Tampa center Ryan Jensen also was fined $8,333.33 for unnecessary roughness on the same play, per Rapoport.

The Buccaneers came up well short of the Cowboys in the wild-card game, bringing an end to Brady’s 23rd NFL season. It’s possible fans may have seen the last of the seven-time Super Bowl champion after the team’s elimination, though he’s reportedly expected to take his time in making a decision about his football future.