Damar Hamlin in Attendance for Bills-Bengals Playoff Game

For the first time since his life-threatening injury 20 days ago, Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance for one of his team’s games. And it surely will make for one of the most emotional and significant matchups in recent memory, since the divisional playoff game is against the Bengals, the team he last played against.

Cameras caught Hamlin being escorted to Buffalo’s locker room before kickoff, but he will not take the field during the game, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. His mother and little brother also appear to be in attendance, per the CBS broadcast.

Hamlin was was hospitalized on Jan. 2 after he collapsed during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. He was administered CPR on the field and was sedated in the intensive care unit when arriving at the hospital. It was later announced that he went into cardiac arrest.

In a miraculous turn of events, Hamlin recovered and has since been seen back with teammates within the last week. Although it appears he won’t be on the sideline during Sunday’s game, his presence in the locker room alone will make this game all the more powerful.