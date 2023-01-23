It was a frustrating Sunday afternoon for the Bills offense, as the unit was stymied in a 27–10 loss to the Bengals that ended Buffalo’s season.

The Bills were bludgeoned up front and had no answer in the running game or the passing game for a Bengals defense that swarmed the Buffalo offense all afternoon.

It got so bad that Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen yelling at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline as the offense struggled to cobble together drives. Allen addressed the incident after the game with reporters.

“He’s a fiery competitor,” Allen said in the postgame press conference. “He wants the ball. Whatever it was that we couldn’t get him the ball tonight, we’re going to have to learn from.”

Diggs finished with just four receptions for 35 yards, while Allen put up a mediocre performance through the air, completing just 25 of his 42 attempts for 265 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

It will be an interesting offseason for the Bills, who after another strong regular season were unable to put it together in the playoffs. The franchise will lament another missed opportunity with two of the top players in the game in Allen and Diggs.