Now that the Giants are entering their offseason, they have significant decisions to make about two big names on their team. Both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are set to hit free agency in March.

On Monday, general manager Joe Schoen spoke for the first time about both players’ futures. In Jones’s case, Schoen said the team wants to get a deal done after the quarterback had a solid season in 2022.

“We’d like Daniel to be here,” Schoen said about Jones. “We feel like Daniel played well this season, he’s done everything we asked him to do.”

Schoen shared that sentiment for Barkley as well, although he made sure to mention financial restraints when asked about the running back.

“Saquon is a good player and a great teammate,” Schoen said. “We would like to have Saquon back if it works out.”

Earlier this month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that New York would try to sign both players to long-term deals. And after Saturday’s loss against the Eagles, both Barkley and Jones said they wanted to stay with the Giants next year. Heading into free agency, if the Giants can’t get deals done by March, they can only use the franchise tag on one player, guaranteeing the other would hit the open market.

This season was a resurgence for the Giants, who went 9-7-1 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Jones had a career year, throwing for 3,205 yards and rushing for 708 yards, while Barkley accumulated 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.