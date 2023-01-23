Sean Payton reportedly has earned a second interview with the Broncos, per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The report notes that the former Saints coach’s second interview is scheduled for Wednesday. His first interview happened a week ago on Jan. 17.

Payton is believed to be the first candidate to receive a second interview with the Broncos for their open head coaching position. However, he probably won’t be the only one, as Denver is expected to have three finalists, per Mike Klis of 9News.

The team also interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Rams DC Raheem Morris, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, former Lions coach Jim Caldwell and former Stanford coach David Shaw. Additionally, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was interviewed but withdrew as he expects to remain with the Wolverines.

Ever since the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Dec. 26, Payton’s name has been linked to the coaching position in Denver. He was considered the “front-runner” for the role early in the process, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

After 15 seasons with the Saints, Payton has surfaced as a hot candidate this NFL offseason. Payton also interviewed with the Texans and still is expected to interview with the Panthers after the meeting was postponed last week. The Cardinals also received permission to interview Payton.