The Panthers have opted to postpone their interview with Sean Payton regarding the team’s head coaching vacancy in the wake of the death of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes, according to The Athletic’s Joe Person.

Walkes died in a boating accident in Miami on Wednesday. He was 25 years old.

Panthers owners David Tepper also owns Charlotte FC, the club that Walkes made 23 appearances with during the 2022 season. Tepper, along with his wife and other Panthers team officials, returned to Charlotte from New York—where he was conducting coaching interviews—to support mourning Charlotte FC players, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Panthers were scheduled to interview Payton on Friday, but that has now been put on hold for the time being. Rapoport added that the team was supposed to interview two candidates for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position, but those have also been halted.

There is currently no reported make-up date for any of the postponed meetings.

Payton, who has worked as NFL analyst for Fox after retiring from the Saints following the 2021 season, already confirmed that he will speak with the Panthers, Texans and Broncos during this hiring cycle. The Cardinals also requested an interview with Payton, but it remains unclear if the 59-year-old plans to meet with the NFC West club.

Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the 2022 season. The Panthers finished the campaign with a 7–10 record under interim coach Steve Wilks, who is also expected to get consideration for the full-time job.