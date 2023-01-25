49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Provides Jimmy Garoppolo Injury Update

Originally when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo injured his foot on Dec. 4, it was believed that he could possibly return at the end of the playoffs.

With the 49ers playing in the NFC championship on Sunday vs. the Eagles, the question of whether Garoppolo is available to play or not came back up. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced during Wednesday’s press conference that he doesn’t “expect to have” Garoppolo for Sunday’s game following his recent X-rays. However, Shanahan did not disclose the results of the X-rays. The quarterback injured his foot only eight weeks ago.

This means rookie Brock Purdy will likely remain the starting quarterback for the 49ers’ NFC championship game. Since Purdy has stepped into Garoppolo’s place, the rookie has gone 8–0 in his games.

However, it’s possible that Garoppolo’s status will be revisited next week if the 49ers beat the Eagles. Shanahan previously said that “there’d be a better chance” for him to play in the Super Bowl.