Fear not, Cowboys fans. Dan Quinn has made a decision on his coaching the future, and

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the defensive coordinator told other teams that he will remain in Dallas. Quinn interviewed with both the Broncos and Colts, but per Pelissero, he was considered a top candidate to fill the head coaching spot with the Cardinals.

Yet, he reportedly wants to stay in Dallas to try and bring the franchise its first Super Bowl in nearly three decades. Head coach Mike McCarthy later confirmed the news Thursday.

“We’re all extremely excited to have Dan back. This is big for us,” McCarthy said, per The Athletic. “It gives us continuity. Frankly, on a personal note, I can’t tell you how thankful I am.”

Last season, Quinn was a finalist for Denver’s head coaching position; however, the franchise opted for Nathaniel Hackett, who did not make it through a full season before being fired Dec. 26.

The Cowboys ended the season 12–5 and fell to the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs last weekend. Next season will mark Quinn’s third with the franchise after a six-year stint as the head coach of the Falcons, where he went 43–37 with two playoff showings and a Super Bowl appearance.

This news comes in wake of mass staffing changes occurring within the franchise as McCarthy issued a statement earlier Thursday that six assistants were let go.