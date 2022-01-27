The Broncos are finalizing a deal to make Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett their next head coach, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Hackett has been the Packers' offensive coordinator for each of the past three seasons and have amassed the the second-most offensive touchdowns (160) and the fewest giveaways (37) over that span.

NFL Network first reported news of the decision.

Hackett, 42, had also been the offensive coordinator of the Bills and Jaguars prior to arriving in Green Bay and eventually getting the Broncos job.

Nathaniel Hackett Has What It Takes—and a Lot More

“His positivity and energy, it’s infectious,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari told Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr of Hackett this fall. “There has never been a day where I have not seen him come in without greater energy and enthusiasm. He’s literally a walking culture.”

“He knows how to plug guys where they need to be on offense," Green Bay tight end Mercedes Lewis added to SI.

Hackett will replace Vic Fangio, who was fired after three seasons as Denver's coach. Fangio, a former defensive coordinator, recorded a 19–30 record in his tenure.

Last offseason, the team hired George Paton Paton, the longtime Vikings assistant general manager, as their new general manager. Paton, who was given a six-year contract last offseason, inherited Fangio as his coach and oversaw the process of hiring Hackett.

News of Hackett's hire also comes amid rumblings about both Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams's futures in Green Bay. Rodgers, has been linked to the Broncos, among other destinations, as one of the teams he would be interested in playing in if he left Green Bay.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Broncos, visit Mile High Huddle