Tim Brown Explains Why Tom Brady Would Be Wrong QB for Raiders

NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown does not believe Tom Brady is the best option to be the Raiders’ next quarterback.

During an appearance on the Maggie & Perloff show, the Raiders legend said that Brady is starting to show his age among today’s pack of NFL quarterbacks, citing his inability to move beyond the pocket to make plays on the gridiron.

“When you look at the quarterbacks in the league today, you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks,” Brown said. “Joe Burrow [in Cincinnati] is probably the closest thing you get but when it is time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen. Tom Brady is never going to do that.”

Despite the 45-year-old winning seven Super Bowls in more than two decades in the league, Brown believes the NFL has transitioned to a league where quarterbacks must use their feet from time to time to make plays happen.

The Raiders are expected to part ways with quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. If Las Vegas fails to trade Carr by Feb. 15, the Raiders will release him and officially end his nine-year term with the franchise, according to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Carr, who led Las Vegas to a 6–9 mark through 15 games in 2022, was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham in late December. Las Vegas and Carr reportedly mutually agreed that he would step away for the Raiders final two games this season to ensure that he would not serve as a distraction.

Carr ended the season with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and a career-high 14 interceptions before being benched.