49ers Backup QB Josh Johnson Ruled Out After Brock Purdy Injury

San Francisco quarterback Josh Johnson was thrown into the fire in Sunday’s NFC title game after starter Brock Purdy injured his elbow on the first offensive possession of the game for the 49ers, and that was just the start of their problems at quarterback.

Purdy was listed as questionable to return with the elbow injury, and Johnson took the reins of the offense. But the 49ers were put in a precarious situation in the third quarter after Johnson took a hard hit and the back of his head snapped into the turf. Following the possession, he was ushered to the locker room and ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

Purdy returned to the game at quarterback for San Francisco, and the offense subsequently went three-and-out on two consecutive running plays and a wobbly screen pass thrown to Christian McCaffrey that got sniffed out by the Eagles’ defense on third down.

It’s unknown whether or not Purdy can throw the football down the field with his elbow issue, but if he can’t, there’s a chance that either fullback Kyle Juszczyk or McCaffrey could line up at quarterback for some snaps as the game goes on.

Juszczyk is officially listed as the emergency quarterback on the depth chart, but given McCaffrey’s versatile role in the offense, there’s certainly potential he could line up as the wildcat quarterback as well.

The 49ers trailed 21–7 at the time of Johnson’s injury in the third quarter before the Eagles tacked on another touchdown to make it 28–7 by the end of the quarter.