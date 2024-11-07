NFL Week 10 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Commanders vs. Steelers in First-Place Showdown
It’s Week 10! We are now halfway through the regular season. It was a busy week on our site with a midseason roundtable that includes updated Super Bowl picks, along with grades for every deal made before the trade deadline (plus deadline winners and losers). Now we turn our attention to the remaining nine weeks of games.
The game of the week may be the Thursday nighter between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, though our crew unanimously picked the home favorites to prevail. The Ravens and Bengals are looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, and they are underdogs on the road against the Washington Commanders in one of Sunday’s top games. Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just took the Kansas Chiefs to overtime and will now face the reigning NFC champs on short rest. Plus, the Detroit Lions will visit the Houston Texans in Sunday’s nightcap.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.