NFL Divisional Round Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bills Visit No. 1 Seed Broncos

The divisional round is here! Many NFL fans call this the best weekend of the year, with four games on tap that will narrow the field down for the conference championship games next Sunday. While much of the news this week has focused on the head coaching market , we are ready to pick some games.

In the first game of the weekend, the Bills opened the week as underdogs in Denver against the top-seeded Broncos, but four of our writers and editors think Buffalo will prevail.

On Saturday night, the Seahawks and 49ers will renew their NFC West rivalry in Seattle, and our editor, John Pluym, is the only one who thinks the banged-up 49ers will pull off the upset.

Sunday’s action begins in Foxborough, where the Texans will take on the Patriots. This is the one game where we are fully split, with three pickers on each side.

And the weekend will conclude in Chicago, where Conor Orr is the only one on our panel who has Ben Johnson’s wild ride continuing and ending the Rams’ season.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Conor Orr , senior writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Matt Verderame , staff writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Clare Brennan , associate editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

Bills at Broncos

Clare Brennan: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Broncos

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

49ers at Seahawks

Clare Brennan: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Texans at Patriots

Clare Brennan: Patriots

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Texans

John Pluym: Patriots

Matt Verderame: Patriots

Rams at Bears

Clare Brennan: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Rams

Matt Verderame: Rams

