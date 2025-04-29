2025 NFL Draft: Best Picks in Every Round
Shedeur Sanders’s prank call and stunning fall dominated headlines after the 2025 NFL draft—so much so the actual draft itself may have become secondary.
But there were 257 picks made with the intent to improve teams’ rosters and boost their Super Bowl hopes. Some accomplished that goal more than others.
From the first round to the seventh round, here are Sports Illustrated’s 14 favorite picks.
Round 1, No. 14: Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
I had the Colts selecting Warren in this spot in my final mock draft, but admittedly, I wasn’t sure he’d still be on the board. Warren was the fifth-best player on my board and the top tight end. Still, he was the second player selected at his position after the Chicago Bears chose Michigan tight end Colston Loveland at No. 10. Warren is big, strong, versatile, sure-handed and gives Colts coach Shane Steichen the opportunity to wander into creative alleys few other tight ends provide.
Round 1, No. 32: Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Without a season-ending torn patellar in October that may limit his availability for training camp and the start of his rookie season, Simmons could have gone in the first half of the opening round—he’s that talented. The Chiefs gave free agent left tackle Jaylon Moore a two-year deal worth up to $30 million, and Moore can hold things down before Simmons gets healthy. But when he’s back, Simmons has the skill to be the franchise left tackle Kansas City has lacked in recent seasons.
Round 2, No. 47: Arizona Cardinals
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Midway through the college football season, Johnson likely wouldn’t have been available for the Cardinals’ first-round pick at No. 16. But after injury concerns—he tore multiple ligaments in his toe last season, reportedly had a knee issue, and didn’t run a 40-yard dash to answer any questions about his speed—Johnson slid. Far. He was my No. 11 prospect because he’s a tremendous football player who’s big, fluid and instinctive. So long as Johnson’s medicals don’t become a pressing issue, he should vastly outplay his draft slot.
Round 2, No. 53: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Like Johnson, Morrison fell due to injury concerns. He missed the second half of the 2024 season with a torn labrum in his left hip and subsequently couldn’t participate for much of the pre-draft process. Before the injury, Morrison was commonly viewed as a late first-round pick. He’s a smooth cover corner with the instincts and ball skills to make plays at the next level. Morrison projects as a quality starting cornerback on the perimeter.
Round 3, No. 76: Dallas Cowboys
Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Notice a trend? If one were to search mock drafts from September and October, there’s a good chance several exist with Johnson, Morrison and Revel in the first round. Injuries knocked each down the board. Revel is the only one who didn’t do any sort of drills or athletic testing in the spring, hence he fell the furthest. But Revel is lanky, explosive, physical and disruptive—and a first-round talent. That certainly validates Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’s decision to dance after turning in the card.
Round 3, No. 92: Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
Milroe is an incredibly fun project with the arm strength and athleticism to be a high-level NFL starting quarterback. He’s just not close to that level right now. But that’s a fine bet to take late in the third round, especially with Sam Darnold—coming off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings that he parlayed into a big contract in Seattle—entrenched as the starter. Milroe needed to go to a team committed to developing him over a multi-year period. The Seahawks can afford him that flexibility. We’ll see what comes of it, but I like the idea.
Round 3, No. 95: New England Patriots
Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
In March, the Patriots signed center Garrett Bradbury, a six-year starter for the Minnesota Vikings, to a two-year contract with only $3.8 million guaranteed. Wilson may give Bradbury a run for his nonguaranteed money this summer. Though he started only one season at Georgia, Wilson is intelligent, fleet-footed and proficient blocking on the move. He was the 58th-best player on my board, and Wilson has the skill set to be a key cog in the middle of the offensive line for several years. New England had close to a decade of success with center David Andrews, another former Georgia standout.
Round 3, No. 96: Atlanta Falcons
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
Atlanta’s defense has 20 interceptions over the past two seasons, and safety Jessie Bates III has 10 of them. The Falcons needed another playmaker on the back end. Enter Watts, a two-time consensus All-American who had 13 interceptions from 2023 to ’24. Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Watts, who was ranked 56th on my board, would have been in consideration for Atlanta in the second round had the team not traded the pick to the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the Falcons nabbed him 50 spots later. Watts should see the field early.
Round 4, No. 105: New York Giants
Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
Skattebo’s outspoken, intrepid persona fits well in New York, and his play style could be similar to the elbows-out physicality of downtown drivers. The 5' 9", 219-pound Skattebo won’t win many footraces, but he was extremely difficult to tackle at Arizona State due to his compact frame, powerful rushing style and contact balance. Skattebo likely won’t start over Tyrone Tracy Jr., but he’s too competitive and efficient to keep off the field.
Round 5, No. 144: Cleveland Browns
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Everyone has a reason why Sanders, heavily projected as a first-round pick, fell to Day 3. He’s my 17th-best player in the class, and his accuracy, toughness, poise and playmaking skills give him a solid baseline to be a serviceable NFL starter. Off-field entourage and potential distractions aside, Sanders was often knocked for his lack of elite physical tools and, consequently, low ceiling. Those concerns still stand. So do his strengths and ultimate projection. The Browns drafted a quarterback with the tools to start early in his pro career. As confusing as it made the Browns’ choice to select Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, this pick warrants a spot on this list.
Round 5, No. 154: New York Giants
Marcus Mbow, OT/G, Purdue
Giants coach Brian Daboll said the team plans on starting Mbow at tackle, where he played in 2024 but appeared unlikely to be his next-level position due to 32-inch arms. Regardless, Mbow is extremely quick off the ball, fluid in space, and potent at the second level. He has the athleticism to be an NFL starter, and New York won’t need him to play right away, affording him time to get stronger. Mbow was my 54th-ranked player in the class. The Giants landed him well below his draft slot, and he could turn into a tremendous value pick.
Round 6, No. 187: Houston Texans
Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Each time I watched Penn State—whether it was Reed, one of his teammates or a player on the opposing offense—Reed stood out with his urgency, range and physicality. Reed finished at No. 101 on my board, and will be an impact special teams player early in his professional career. The Texans don’t have a glaring need at safety, but players with Reed’s toughness and instincts often find ways on the field.
Round 7, No. 228: Kansas City Chiefs
Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
The Chiefs moved up 23 to add Smith, who spent the first three years of his career as a receiver at Miami. He transferred to SMU, changed positions to running back and earned third-team All-American honors. Smith, an experienced kick returner who earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 as a return specialist, is still learning the nuances of running back. But his special teams background should get him on the Chiefs’ final roster, and his experience at receiver makes him a friendly weapon out of the backfield for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Round 7, No. 254: New Orleans Saints
Fadil Diggs, edge, Syracuse
Diggs, at 6' 4" and 257 pounds, ran a 4.57 40-yard dash and followed a four-sack, 11-tackle-for-loss season in 2023 at Texas A&M with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in his lone season at Syracuse. He was a two-time captain for the Aggies and again served as a captain for the Orange. With his size, athleticism, production in two major conferences and intangibles, Diggs has a collection of qualities that could’ve gotten him drafted much sooner. The Saints capitalized.