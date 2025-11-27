SI

NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Colts Host Texans in AFC South Showdown

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 16 games, including a full Thanksgiving slate, Sam Darnold against his former team and more.

The MMQB Staff

Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will welcome their division rivals from Houston on Sunday.
Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will welcome their division rivals from Houston on Sunday. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It’s Week 13! Thanksgiving is upon us, and this week Conor Orr has one reason all 32 teams can be thankful

We can all be thankful for three big games Thursday. The Packers and Lions will battle for playoff positioning in the NFC North. Then the Chiefs and Cowboys will fight to stay in their respective playoff races. And Joe Burrow will return to action when the Bengals visit the Ravens in the nightcap.

For dessert on Black Friday, the Eagles and Bears will meet in a game between NFC division leaders. Sunday is no slouch either, with the Texans’ stifling defense looking to shut down Daniel Jones’s Colts to stay in the AFC South race.

Get MMQB's Free Newsletter. dark. Sign Up. SI NFL Newsletter

Here’s who we have making picks this week:

Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content. 

MMQB staff picks for Week 13
SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

Packers at Lions

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions

Chiefs at Cowboys

  • Clare Brennan: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Bengals at Ravens

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens

Bears at Eagles

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

49ers at Browns

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Jaguars at Titans

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Texans at Colts

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Saints at Dolphins

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins

Falcons at Jets

  • Clare Brennan: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Jets

Cardinals at Buccaneers

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Rams at Panthers

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Vikings at Seahawks

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Bill at Steelers

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Raiders at Chargers

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers

Broncos at Commanders

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos

Giants at Patriots

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots

More NFL From Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
The MMQB Staff
THE MMQB STAFF

Home/NFL