NFL Week 13 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Colts Host Texans in AFC South Showdown
It’s Week 13! Thanksgiving is upon us, and this week Conor Orr has one reason all 32 teams can be thankful.
We can all be thankful for three big games Thursday. The Packers and Lions will battle for playoff positioning in the NFC North. Then the Chiefs and Cowboys will fight to stay in their respective playoff races. And Joe Burrow will return to action when the Bengals visit the Ravens in the nightcap.
For dessert on Black Friday, the Eagles and Bears will meet in a game between NFC division leaders. Sunday is no slouch either, with the Texans’ stifling defense looking to shut down Daniel Jones’s Colts to stay in the AFC South race.
Here’s who we have making picks this week:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Packers at Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Chiefs at Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Bengals at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Bears at Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
49ers at Browns
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Jaguars at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Texans at Colts
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Saints at Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Falcons at Jets
- Clare Brennan: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Jets
Cardinals at Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Rams at Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Vikings at Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Bill at Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Raiders at Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Broncos at Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Giants at Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots