NFL Week 14 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Bears and Packers Battle for First Place
It’s Week 14! Thanksgiving is behind us and this is the final week of the season with teams on bye weeks. We are already looking ahead to the top 50 free agents available this offseason, but first there is a playoff race to get to.
There are a few big games this weekend, including one between the two teams tied atop the AFC South. The Jaguars will host the Colts, with both teams sitting at 8–4. Speaking of the AFC South, there is another massive AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football. The 6–6 Chiefs are fighting for their playoff lives, and they’ll host a 7–5 Texans team that is trying to stay in the AFC South race. Our panel is split down the middle on which team will come out on top in both of those games. And over in the NFC, the Bears lead the Packers by half a game, with first place on the line when Green Bay welcomes its rivals to Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Cowboys at Lions
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Dolphins at Jets
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
Steelers at Ravens
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Saints at Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Colts at Jaguars
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Titans at Browns
- Clare Brennan: Browns
- Mitch Goldich: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Browns
- Matt Verderame: Browns
Commanders at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
Seahawks at Falcons
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Bengals at Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Broncos at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Bears at Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Rams at Cardinals
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Texans at Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Eagles at Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles