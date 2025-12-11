SI

NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Patriots Can Clinch AFC East Against Bills

Our writers and editors pick winners in all 16 games, including Rams-Lions and Broncos-Packers.

The MMQB Staff

Drake Maye and the Patriots will look to complete a season sweep against the Bills.
Drake Maye and the Patriots will look to complete a season sweep against the Bills.

It’s Week 15! Four weeks remain in this bizarro regular season, with no clear Super Bowl favorite, but we should learn some more this week. Fans of some teams are looking ahead to the coaching market or the draft’s quarterback prospects … and Philip Rivers is back in the league!

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East—and quiet some of the doubters who have complained about their schedule—with a win over the Bills in Foxborough. Our panel is split down the middle on that game. Over in the NFC, Matthew Stafford will face his former team in a big game for both the Rams and Lions. The Rams will try to keep pace with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, while Detroit is fighting to get back into wild-card position. In a key interconference game, the 11–2 Broncos lead the AFC, but will be underdogs when they welcome the NFC North–leading Packers to Denver.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor

MMQB Week 15 staff picks
SI graphic

Green squares denote upsets.

Falcons at Buccaneers

  • Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Browns at Bears

  • Clare Brennan: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears

Ravens at Bengals

  • Clare Brennan: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals

Chargers at Chiefs

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers

Bills at Patriots

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Bills

Commanders at Giants

  • Clare Brennan: Giants
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Giants
  • Matt Verderame: Giants

Raiders at Eagles

  • Clare Brennan: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles

Jets at Jaguars

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Cardinals at Texans

  • Clare Brennan: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans

Packers at Broncos

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers

Lions at Rams

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams

Panthers at Saints

  • Clare Brennan: Panthers
  • Mitch Goldich: Panthers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Saints
  • John Pluym: Panthers
  • Matt Verderame: Panthers

Titans at 49ers

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers

Colts at Seahawks

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Vikings at Cowboys

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cowboys
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Dolphins at Steelers

  • Clare Brennan: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers

