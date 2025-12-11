NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Patriots Can Clinch AFC East Against Bills
It’s Week 15! Four weeks remain in this bizarro regular season, with no clear Super Bowl favorite, but we should learn some more this week. Fans of some teams are looking ahead to the coaching market or the draft’s quarterback prospects … and Philip Rivers is back in the league!
The Patriots can clinch the AFC East—and quiet some of the doubters who have complained about their schedule—with a win over the Bills in Foxborough. Our panel is split down the middle on that game. Over in the NFC, Matthew Stafford will face his former team in a big game for both the Rams and Lions. The Rams will try to keep pace with the Seahawks atop the NFC West, while Detroit is fighting to get back into wild-card position. In a key interconference game, the 11–2 Broncos lead the AFC, but will be underdogs when they welcome the NFC North–leading Packers to Denver.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Falcons at Buccaneers
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Browns at Bears
- Clare Brennan: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
Ravens at Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Chargers at Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
Bills at Patriots
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Commanders at Giants
- Clare Brennan: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Giants
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Raiders at Eagles
- Clare Brennan: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Jets at Jaguars
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Cardinals at Texans
- Clare Brennan: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Packers at Broncos
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Lions at Rams
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Panthers at Saints
- Clare Brennan: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Titans at 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Colts at Seahawks
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Vikings at Cowboys
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Dolphins at Steelers
- Clare Brennan: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Steelers