NFL Week 17 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Surging 49ers and Bears Meet in Prime Time
It’s Week 17! Ten teams have already punched their tickets to the postseason, but seven out of eight divisions are still up for grabs. Six teams will play on Christmas Day and four more on Saturday, here in the penultimate week of the regular season. Matt Verderame wrote about Travis Kelce likely playing his final game at Arrowhead, Conor Orr says the Ravens need to draft a top-tier quarterback and Greg Bishop wrote about the evolution of NFL player gift giving. Let’s dive into the games.
Our group of game pickers is unanimous on Christmas, taking all favorites in every game across a slate that looked more exciting this summer. But we are split down the middle on Saturday’s Chargers-Texans game that has massive AFC playoff ramifications. The Packers and Ravens are both looking to rebound from prime-time losses last week, but Conor Orr is our only picker who has the Ravens getting a win in Lambeau. Finally, the Bears and 49ers are both hot right now, and they’ll meet Sunday night in Santa Clara. Only Gilberto Manzano has Chicago coming away with a road win.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Conor Orr, senior writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Matt Verderame, staff writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Clare Brennan, associate editor
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Green squares denote upsets.
Cowboys at Commanders
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
Lions at Vikings
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Broncos at Chiefs
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
Texans at Chargers
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Ravens at Packers
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Cardinals at Bengals
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Steelers at Browns
- Clare Brennan: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
Saints at Titans
- Clare Brennan: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Saints
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
Jaguars at Colts
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Buccaneers at Dolphins
- Clare Brennan: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Patriots at Jets
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
Seahawks at Panthers
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Giants at Raiders
- Clare Brennan: Giants
- Mitch Goldich: Giants
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Raiders
Eagles at Bills
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Bears at 49ers
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Rams at Falcons
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams