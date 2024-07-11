32 NFL Teams in 32 Days: Super Bowl or Bust for the Ravens
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2024 win totals. Up next: the Ravens.
The Baltimore Ravens are one of a few teams that can truly say it’s Super Bowl or bust heading into the 2024 season, given how successful they have been in the Lamar Jackson era.
The Ravens had another season in 2023 with a dominant defense and elite performances from Jackson, who captured his second career MVP. But all the individual accolades, AFC North titles and holding the No. 1 seed last season and in ’19, haven’t been enough for the Ravens to reach the Super Bowl since Joe Flacco got them there 11 years ago.
Jackson is certainly talented enough to guide the Ravens to the postseason on a yearly basis, but he might need to carry the team when it matters most to get over the hump during the AFC playoffs. The Ravens did help Jackson in the offseason, signing running back Derrick Henry. However, the team lost plenty of talent on the offensive line and the receiving corps could use more help.
The Ravens’ defense also took a hit after the departure of defensive guru Mike Macdonald, the new coach for the Seattle Seahawks. The team promoted 32-year-old Zach Orr as the new defensive coordinator for a loaded unit featuring Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton. And, of course, coach John Harbaugh is still around to ensure the defense and special teams continue to play at a high level.
Despite the key departures, Baltimore should again contend for the AFC North title, but it’s all about getting to the Super Bowl this season.
Biggest gamble this offseason: Settling at receiver, letting linemen leave
The Ravens will have three new starters protecting Jackson, including rookie Roger Rosengarten, the team’s second-round pick in April. They’re going to need left tackle Ronnie Stanley to stay healthy and for center Tyler Linderbaum to deliver another Pro Bowl-worthy season after the departures of Morgan Moses, John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler.
Wide receiver Zay Flowers had a memorable rookie season before a rough playoff performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. But Flowers might not have much help, with Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor expected to be the Nos. 2 and 3 wide receivers, respectively. The Ravens do have a talented tight end duo with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, who stepped up last year while Andrews was sidelined due to injury.
The biggest key, however, for Jackson finally getting to the Super Bowl, might fall on the massive shoulders of Henry. If the 30-year-old delivers vintage performances this might finally be the year for the Jackson-led Ravens.
Toughest stretch of the season: Weeks 1 to 5
The Ravens have many new faces on offense and a new defensive play-caller in Orr, but unfortunately for them, they won’t have the luxury of settling into their respective roles because of a tough first five weeks of the season. They open the regular season against the Chiefs in Kansas City for their latest Super Bowl banner ceremony. That’s followed by a home matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders before a Week 3 showdown at the Dallas Cowboys. Then, they face the Buffalo Bills at home and conclude the tough stretch on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Breakout player to watch: LB Trenton Simpson
Simpson played only 46 defensive snaps during his rookie season, but he must have done something right to be the leading candidate to replace linebacker Patrick Queen, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Simpson, the 2023 third-round pick, could have growing pains, but at least he’ll have Smith to lean on early in the season. Simpson was known for his versatility during his three seasons at Clemson, where he had 164 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
Best-case scenario: Jackson lifts Ravens to the Super Bowl
The Ravens have many moving parts, but they usually find a way into the postseason, even when Jackson isn’t the front-runner for MVP. But the Ravens are going to need a special postseason run from Jackson for them to finally get past the Chiefs and other AFC contenders. That’s what they received from Flacco en route to defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.
Jackson had a flat performance in the AFC championship game loss to the Chiefs, which ended with the team scoring only 10 points and rushing for 81 yards, including 54 from Jackson. Henry could provide help throughout the season, but when it matters most, all eyes will be on Jackson to get the job done in January and to New Orleans in February.
Worst-case scenario: Ravens’ defense regresses without Macdonald
Jackson’s lack of help offensively has been a big talking point the past few seasons, but he has benefited from a great defense. There’s a chance, though, the defense isn’t as good with a rookie play-caller in Orr, the former Ravens linebacker who joined the team’s coaching staff in 2017. But he has plenty of coaching experience as the Ravens’ inside linebackers coach the past two seasons, helping Queen break out last season and getting Smith acclimated after the trade with the Chicago Bears. Orr has elite playmakers, but it might take him some time to get acclimated to the role of defensive play-caller.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking
No. 2: Harbaugh (3) and Jackson (5)
The Ravens haven’t broken through with this group, but it feels like only a matter of time. Harbaugh is a championship coach with 160 career wins, tied for 20th all-time. Meanwhile, Jackson just won his second MVP, one vote shy of being unanimous. The Ravens need more playoff success, but this is an elite pairing —Matt Verderame
Fantasy pick: Henry
Henry will look odd wearing anything other than a Tennessee Titans uniform, but his situation in Baltimore is a positive one from a fantasy perspective. He has no real competition for backfield work, so the King should see 250–300 carries and the majority of the goal-line work. So, even in his age-30 season, I can see Henry rushing for over 1,100 yards and 10–12 touchdowns. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Henry over 925.5 rushing yards (-112) at FanDuel
Henry logged another excellent season in 2023, with 1,167 rushing yards despite a struggling offense, inconsistent quarterback play, and an offensive line that ranked among the worst in the NFL. Henry has logged 1,000 or more yards in five of his past six seasons, with the only outlier being in 2021 when he missed half the season due to injury. He still tallied 937 rushing yards in ’21 in fewer than eight complete games played. Henry moves to a more potent offense with a better offensive line, and I’m willing to bet on a 30-year-old running back unicorn. —Jennifer Piacenti
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.