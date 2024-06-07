32 Teams in 32 Days: Raiders Betting Big on Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew II
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2024 win totals. Up next: the Raiders.
For many years, the Las Vegas Raiders lived off their past and often preached outdated philosophies that didn’t translate to wins. They also tried it the old way by bringing back Jon Gruden and after that didn’t work, they attempted to copy the “Patriot Way” with the hiring of Josh McDaniels.
But it was Antonio Pierce who quickly changed the culture after he was promoted to interim coach after the firing of McDaniels two months into the 2023 season. Pierce found the right formula for beating rivals and gained respect of the players doing it the “Raider Way,” which led to him being hired as the permanent head coach in the same offseason that Jim Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and many other high-profile coaches were available.
Now it’s on Pierce to go from embarrassing his AFC West foes—Raiders fans won’t ever forget the 63–21 beat down they handed the Los Angeles Chargers—to stacking wins and making noise in the postseason. Pierce’s old-school philosophies and his ability to bring out the best in his players and coaches could be what ends the Kansas City Chiefs’ reign in the AFC West. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham could produce a top-10 defense with Maxx Crosby and free agent addition Christian Wilkins leading the charge.
The Raiders are also betting big on Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew II or new GM Tom Telesco might regret not trading up for a quarterback in the draft. Pierce said O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job after his strong finish last season. But Minshew nearly guided the Indianapolis Colts into the playoffs after he filled in for the injured Anthony Richardson.
Biggest gamble this offseason: Not moving up to draft QB
After the Chargers parted ways with Philip Rivers, it was obvious that Telesco needed a new franchise quarterback. But instead of getting aggressive, he kept the No. 6 pick and drafted Justin Herbert. He could have also gone with Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts in the loaded 2020 QB class. Four years later, Telesco again waited to see how the draft would play out, but six quarterbacks were drafted by the time the Raiders were on the clock at No. 13.
Instead of relinquishing draft picks and mortgaging the future to move up for a quarterback, the Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. Along with star wide receiver Davante Adams, both should make life easier for whoever wins the starting job this summer.
Toughest stretch of the season: Weeks 6 to 9
The Raiders could possibly face four playoff contenders in consecutive weeks, starting at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The Silver & Black then face Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi. They follow with a home game against the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs before concluding the four-game stretch on the road against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The home game against Pittsburgh might appear more like a road game with many Steelers fans expected to make the trip to Las Vegas.
Breakout player to watch: RB Zamir White
The Raiders didn’t panic after Josh Jacobs left in free agency to sign with the Green Bay Packers. They were O.K. with losing the 2022 rushing champion because of what White did in the final four games of the season. The 2022 fourth-round pick averaged 99.2 rushing yards in his four starts while Jacobs was sidelined due to injury. White rushed for 145 yards and one touchdown in the memorable victory against the Chiefs and had 112 rushing yards in the Week 18 win against the Broncos.
Best-case scenario: Raiders dethrone Chiefs in AFC West
The Raiders might have the blueprint for ending the Chiefs’ streak of eight consecutive AFC West titles. They punished the Chiefs on Christmas Day last season with a strong rushing attack and a ferocious defense led by Crosby. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Raiders excel again in both areas, which is why they decided to retain Pierce and Graham. But for this season to truly be special, they’re going to need either O’Connell or Minshew to deliver a season resembling what Baker Mayfield did for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season or what Brock Purdy has done the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers. All signs point to O’Connell, the 2023 fourth-round pick, getting the first opportunity to win the starting gig.
Worst-case scenario: Raiders’ poor QB play leads to middling season
No team wants to end a season in the middle of the conference standings without a franchise quarterback. That’s what happened to the 8–9 Raiders last season and it cost them a potential franchise quarterback because they didn’t have a top-10 pick. It’s going to be tough for the Raiders to end that cycle because they have a strong group of skill players and a stout defense to win another eight or nine games, regardless of how the quarterback plays. They’re going to need O’Connell or Minshew to deliver on the field for this team to avoid mediocrity and earn a playoff spot.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking
No. 30: Antonio Pierce (27) and Gardner Minshew II (27)
Pierce earned the gig in Las Vegas by giving a strong showing after McDaniels was fired. The former NFL linebacker led the Raiders to a 5–4 record, and now gets his first full season. He’ll be attached to a newcomer in Minshew, who started 13 games for the Colts last season, throwing for 3,305 yards and 15 scores. —Matt Verderame
Sleeper fantasy pick: TE Brock Bowers
Bowers is one of the most highly touted tight ends to ever come out of college, so expectations are high. I don’t love where he landed, as he will compete with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and to a lesser degree, fellow tight end Michael Mayer, for targets. Still, he has the tools to stay on the field all three downs and become a trustworthy option for O’Connell or Minshew.
Best bet: Minshew is the starting QB in Week 1 at DraftKings
Yes, Aidan O’Connell earned the right to compete for the job, but Minshew’s two-year, $25 million contract, NFL experience and recent success in Indianapolis all point to him getting the Week 1 start. If you’re an O’Connell fan, the flip side of this bet pays plus-money and could be worth a wager. —Jennifer Piacenti
