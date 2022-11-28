49ers Defense Dominates Saints in 13-0 Shutout Victory

Unfair. Simply unfair.

That is just one of many ways to describe how elite the 49ers defense is. All season long they have been the driving force of success for the team. They proved that once again today as the 49ers defense dominates the Saints in their 13-0 shutout win.

Handling the Saints is light work for the 49ers. What isn't light work is posting a shutout for six straight quarters. The 49ers defense has not allowed a single point since the second half of their Week 11 matchup with the Cardinals. This defense just knows how to suffocate an offense and give them absolutely nothing. They may give up yards in spurts of a game, but they are incredibly stingy when it comes to allowing points.

That is really all that matters. Offenses can put up all the yards they want on the 49ers. So long as they don't allow or limit points, then they will happily take that every day of the week. DeMeco Ryans has his side playing with a full head of steam and the players are feeding off of him and each other. They are just so consistent on a week-to-week basis. Outside of their matchup with the Chiefs, they have just been terrorizing offenses.

I know that the NFL MVP award goes to a single player, but I am starting the movement that the 49ers defense should collectively be in the running for MVP of the league. That is how phenomenal they have been. They can get pressure on a quarterback with or without the blitz and execute both at an efficient level. They play stellar coverage in the secondary with the linebackers flying around. No other defense has all three levels of their defense playing with such ferocity, especially not consistently.

If this defense had been anything less than stellar all season long, then the 49ers would be in a bad place right now. 13 points is all the offense mustered as they once again played so stagnate. This offense really can't play well outside of their division, which is a problem.

But if the defense is going to keep playing like this, shutting out teams or limiting points, then they can afford to be an offense that only scores a few times. You just hope that the offense can find some sense of consistency so that when the defense does have a game where they crack, that the offense can cover up for them.

San Francisco has now won four games in a row and look like one of the best sides in the NFC. I wouldn't quite crown them the best side until their offense can prove to be stable, but they are ultimately a side that NO ONE in the NFC wants to square off with and that is thanks to their defense.

A whole new challenge awaits the 49ers defense next week against the Dolphins. That is a game where the 49ers will need their offense to likely help them out with some points scored. Miami has been an electric offense all season long, so the defense will be in for a battle. One that the 49ers will be extremely looking forward to.