49ers Fail to Exact Super Bowl Revenge in 23-44 Loss to Chiefs

Disappointing. Absolutely disappointing.

All of the Christian McCaffrey hype immediately died once the 49ers started to get owned by the Chiefs. It was despicable. This team does not look like a playoff team at all. How pathetic did they look? Extremely.

The 49ers failed to exact Super Bowl revenge in their 23-44 loss to the Chiefs.

This is alarming. Kyle Shanahan traded for McCaffrey was like he was an emergency "flex tape" to the team, but the reality is he is struggling and so is Jimmy Garoppolo. This offense isn't it. I will NOT discuss how the defense unraveled because that was expected. I have been writing about it for weeks. At some point, the defense had to carry their own weight when the defense was going to unravel. Not only did the defense unravel, but they got ran through. The defense got punked.

But what did the offense do?

Absolutely nothing!

The offense is in shambles and McCaffrey isn't here to save it. Kyle Shanahan has to figure it out. This is despicable, atrocious, and putrid. This team needs to figure it out. I do not care if they were playing a good Chiefs team. They should have showed up better. Jimmy Garoppolo reminded everyone how much of a liability he is and Shanahan reminded everyone how he doesn't have his offense disciplined.

This is not a playoff team, but because they are in a weak conference, they have a chance. The 49ers should have been so much better and they started out so well. But good teams will expose the weaknesses of the 49ers. They have issues and need to figure it out. Luckily for them, they have the Rams next week and somehow figure it out after the Rams.

I just have my doubts about this team going forward.