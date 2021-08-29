49ers @ Raiders Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be updated frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:45 I realize most people will be focused on the quarterback rotation, when Trey Lance replaces Jimmy Garoppolo and vice versa, which quarterback outplays the other, etc. But let's not be prisoners of the moment. Ultimately, Lance is the only quarterback who matters to the future of the franchise. Garoppolo is a temporary placeholder at best. Whether Lance is better than him or not isn't the issue.

The issue is whether Lance was the right pick. Whether the 49ers were smart to trade up for him. Whether he will develop into a great quarterback who's better than the two taken just after him, Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

So I'd like to see if Lance has adjusted the velocity on his shorter passes. He has said he knows he needs to throw a more catchable ball, but knowing and doing are two different things. Can he make the necessary adjustment? Have the 49ers worked with him on his touch? Has quarterback coach Rich Scangarello made a positive impact on Lance's development?

I also would like to see Kyle Shanahan call touch passes for Lance to get him into the rhythm of the game. Don't call a 40-yard shot play right off the bat. Instead, call a screen pass, or anything Lance has to throw with touch while the adrenaline is pumping.